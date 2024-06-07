Jeanna Steele Sells 2,299 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $33,197.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,552,744.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Jeanna Steele sold 10,176 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $122,824.32.

On Monday, March 18th, Jeanna Steele sold 805 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $8,066.10.

Sunrun Stock Down 6.9 %

Sunrun stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,992,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,383,308. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. Sunrun’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,391 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 20.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 20,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sunrun by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 474,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

