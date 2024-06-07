Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $315.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $440.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $436.67.

NYSE BIO opened at $289.00 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $431.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.04.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

