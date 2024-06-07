Jeffrey T. Diehl Sells 1,015 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,915.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 721,184 shares in the company, valued at $43,992,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

QTWO stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $64.17.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $1,938,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $9,170,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after acquiring an additional 487,111 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 391,539 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

