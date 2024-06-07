Jet Protocol (JET) Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.17 million and $133,931.73 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00010471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00011792 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,289.57 or 1.00059189 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001198 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00012609 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.08 or 0.00106784 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004001 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00128976 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $134,460.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

