JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BPMC. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of BPMC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.96. The stock had a trading volume of 115,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,994. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.74.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The company had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. Research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $190,515.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,162.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $2,188,371.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,162.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,671 shares of company stock worth $9,245,685 in the last 90 days. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

