JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $971.42

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 971.42 ($12.45) and traded as low as GBX 935 ($11.98). JPMorgan American shares last traded at GBX 943 ($12.08), with a volume of 982,533 shares.

JPMorgan American Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 969.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 916.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.58 and a beta of 0.68.

JPMorgan American Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from JPMorgan American’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 707.07%.

About JPMorgan American

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

