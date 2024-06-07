JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $310.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $262.13.

WSM opened at $296.51 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $117.89 and a 1-year high of $348.51. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.85, for a total value of $2,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,539,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.85, for a total transaction of $2,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,539,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,145 shares of company stock valued at $21,431,319. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,337,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 403.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

