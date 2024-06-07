JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,906,000 after purchasing an additional 315,588 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 435,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,956,000 after purchasing an additional 75,521 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,069,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,805,000 after purchasing an additional 96,447 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average is $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

