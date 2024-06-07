Karpus Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BCAT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 113,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,176. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,061,017 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $16,742,848.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,333,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,744,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

