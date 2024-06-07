Karpus Management Inc. Buys 1,791,567 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,403,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund makes up approximately 4.4% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $144,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 35,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 349,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

MUI remained flat at $12.16 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 45,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,152. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.29.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.