Karpus Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,305 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.03. 339,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,164. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.96. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $60.61.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

