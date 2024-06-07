Karpus Management Inc. Has $10.67 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 58,786 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 2.65% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYN. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 260,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 163,669 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 814,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 271,029 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 49.5% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,607,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 531,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 47.0% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 256,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 81,908 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MYN traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 48,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,746. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $10.62.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0442 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.