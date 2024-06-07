Karpus Management Inc. Has $16.87 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,897 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12,494.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $31,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

QUAL traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.33. 1,597,906 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.61. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

