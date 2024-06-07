Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,625 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 3.61% of Plutonian Acquisition worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Plutonian Acquisition by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 293,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50,220 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,643,000. Meteora Capital LLC boosted its stake in Plutonian Acquisition by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 209,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 150,959 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Plutonian Acquisition by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 146,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plutonian Acquisition alerts:

Plutonian Acquisition Stock Down 58.1 %

NASDAQ:PLTN traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.43. 842,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,185. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. Plutonian Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

Plutonian Acquisition Company Profile

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses on companies engaged in metaverse technologies, tourism, and e-commerce related industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plutonian Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plutonian Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.