Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Stake in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 815,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,650 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 9.68% of FutureTech II Acquisition worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in FutureTech II Acquisition by 221.0% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 140,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 96,875 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in FutureTech II Acquisition by 221.0% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 54,491 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,096,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,352,000. Finally, Kim LLC increased its position in FutureTech II Acquisition by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 183,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FutureTech II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTII remained flat at $11.09 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,727. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05.

About FutureTech II Acquisition

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and manage a business in the technology industry.

