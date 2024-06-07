Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 328.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 47,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 36,467 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $112.32. The stock had a trading volume of 414,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.87. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $112.92.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

