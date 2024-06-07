Karpus Management Inc. Sells 22,350 Shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,350 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Pyrophyte Acquisition were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PHYT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.41. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,428. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15. Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Profile

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or entities operating in the energy transition industries.

