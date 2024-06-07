Karpus Management Inc. Sells 46,681 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,622,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,681 shares during the quarter. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust makes up 0.8% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $26,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 123,201 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 77,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,298,621.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,751,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,897,788.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 500,776 shares of company stock valued at $8,525,789.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $17.62. 71,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,598. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.297 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.23%. This is a boost from BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

