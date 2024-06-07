Karpus Management Inc. Sells 6,775 Shares of TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 9.70% of TMT Acquisition worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $209,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TMT Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMT Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in TMT Acquisition by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 60,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMT Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMTC remained flat at $10.94 during trading hours on Friday. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. TMT Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

TMT Acquisition Profile

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

