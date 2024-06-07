Karpus Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,270,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162,617 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $52,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $43.38. 3,289,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,776,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

