Karyopharm Therapeutics’ (KPTI) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

KPTI stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $121.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Karyopharm Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 204,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $194,174.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 583,310 shares of company stock valued at $575,700. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

