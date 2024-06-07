Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $14.89. 403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64.

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers dry bulk carrier, car carrier, liquefied natural gas carrier, crude oil tanker, containerships, and liquefied petroleum gas transportation services.

