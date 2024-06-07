Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IJT opened at $129.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $132.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.58.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
