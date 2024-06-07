Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $129.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $132.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.58.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.