Kenneth M. Jacobs Sells 6,762 Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Stock

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lazard Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lazard, Inc. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $42.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.70.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Lazard had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.41%.

LAZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lazard

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 204,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

