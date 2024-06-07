Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) PT Raised to $41.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

KDP has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of KDP opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,124,998 shares of company stock valued at $379,707,253. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $1,120,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $220,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $5,140,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 35.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

