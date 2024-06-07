Kevin Rendino Purchases 3,862 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 3,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $14,636.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,334.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Kevin Rendino acquired 1,059 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $3,992.43.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Kevin Rendino bought 20,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00.

180 Degree Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TURN stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

