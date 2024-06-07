Kevin Rendino Purchases 3,862 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2024

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURNGet Free Report) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 3,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $14,636.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,334.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 28th, Kevin Rendino acquired 1,059 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $3,992.43.
  • On Wednesday, May 15th, Kevin Rendino bought 20,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00.

180 Degree Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TURN stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN)

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.