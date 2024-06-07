KickToken Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $412.11 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About KickToken

KICK is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01753559 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

