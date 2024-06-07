Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Trading Down 14.3%

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) traded down 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 115,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 138,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Klondike Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.81.

Klondike Silver Company Profile

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

