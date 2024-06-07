Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Invests $212,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.15.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock traded down $10.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $768.97. 736,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,210. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $716.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $651.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $791.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.