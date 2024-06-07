Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,823,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after buying an additional 81,169 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,316,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 33.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 66,940 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 88,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 36,875 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of PKST traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.82. 106,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,775. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $429.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKST

About Peakstone Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.