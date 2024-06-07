KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.83. 75 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $15.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Get KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.02% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a committee-selected, tier-weighted index of 50 emerging market technology companies. KEMQ was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.