Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $12,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 390,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,500,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 12.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $3,950,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 17,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Read Our Latest Report on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $116.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $122.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.78%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.