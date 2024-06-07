Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,504,768 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 345,313 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.33% of Las Vegas Sands worth $123,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,386 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,813 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 125.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 40.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,291 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 48,506 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,403,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.99 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

