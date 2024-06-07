Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$28.00 to C$26.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada traded as low as C$24.85 and last traded at C$24.93, with a volume of 150850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.13.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LB. Raymond James reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.31.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
