Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
Lavoro Price Performance
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $618.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.10 million. Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lavoro will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lavoro Company Profile
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
