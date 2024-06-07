Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CJS Securities

Investment analysts at CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 43.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of LEGH opened at $23.00 on Friday. Legacy Housing has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $559.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,975 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $300,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 720,598 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,009.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $300,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 720,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,009.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder acquired 5,050 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $100,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,397.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Legacy Housing by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

