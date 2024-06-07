Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) CFO Purchases $46,970.00 in Stock

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Michael Burns bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,616.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.16. 179,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.10. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -158.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on LEG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

