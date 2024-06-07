Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Shares Down 3.1%

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $11.92. Approximately 975,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,204,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -158.62%.

In other news, CEO Karl G. Glassman acquired 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $273,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,223,708.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker bought 10,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,153.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karl G. Glassman acquired 23,800 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $273,224.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,223,708.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 65,635 shares of company stock valued at $773,447. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,814,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after buying an additional 786,297 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 834,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,198,000 after buying an additional 640,015 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,186,000 after acquiring an additional 532,780 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 675.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 477,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 415,641 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

