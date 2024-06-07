LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Gap Down to $44.56

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.56, but opened at $42.20. LendingTree shares last traded at $42.20, with a volume of 405 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TREE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LendingTree from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LendingTree

LendingTree Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $576.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.13.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.36. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LendingTree

In related news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $71,339.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $71,339.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $300,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,802 shares of company stock valued at $673,219 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in LendingTree by 59.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LendingTree during the third quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 106.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingTree

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.