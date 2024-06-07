Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.24

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 708033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEVI. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $461,050.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 830,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,426,020. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,294,342 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $112,637,000 after buying an additional 90,776 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 959.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 294,412 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 266,612 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 610,838 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,310,000 after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

