Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 698,734 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 330,676 shares.The stock last traded at $38.25 and had previously closed at $38.07.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78). Analysts expect that Liberty Live Group will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,944,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,826,061.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,944,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,826,061.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,513,503 shares of company stock valued at $121,913,983 and sold 229,248 shares valued at $15,950,628.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLYVK. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $141,804,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $61,069,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,541,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Live Group by 984.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,486 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,329,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.