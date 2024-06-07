Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 698,734 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 330,676 shares.The stock last traded at $38.25 and had previously closed at $38.07.
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78). Analysts expect that Liberty Live Group will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLYVK. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $141,804,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $61,069,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,541,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Live Group by 984.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,486 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,329,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
