Linamar (TSE:LNR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.83

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.83 and traded as high as C$70.60. Linamar shares last traded at C$70.31, with a volume of 44,313 shares.

LNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Linamar from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$88.60.

Linamar Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.47. Linamar had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.70 billion. Analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 10.703876 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Linamar’s payout ratio is 10.91%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.18, for a total transaction of C$139,881.96. Company insiders own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

