Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,511 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 0.7% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Linde worth $159,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Linde by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LIN shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $433.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,108. The stock has a market cap of $208.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde plc has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $477.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.51.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

