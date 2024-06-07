LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) President Carl D. Lundblad Acquires 12,671 Shares

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) President Carl D. Lundblad purchased 12,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $80,207.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,207.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LINKBANCORP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. 28,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). LINKBANCORP had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. LINKBANCORP’s payout ratio is -115.38%.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNKB. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

