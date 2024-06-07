Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 2.7% Higher This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and $69.32 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,126,184 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,091,371.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00427281 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
