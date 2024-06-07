Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $83.48

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $83.48 or 0.00117613 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and approximately $340.11 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008480 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,615,931 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

