Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.28

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.28 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 55.96 ($0.72). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 54.74 ($0.70), with a volume of 147,742,753 shares changing hands.

LLOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 58 ($0.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.64) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.76) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 55.33 ($0.71).

The company has a market capitalization of £34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 782.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 48.42.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 128,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £66,621.36 ($85,357.28). Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

