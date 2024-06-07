Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.28

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.28 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 55.96 ($0.72). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 54.74 ($0.70), with a volume of 147,742,753 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LLOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 58 ($0.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.64) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.76) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 55.33 ($0.71).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 128,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £66,621.36 ($85,357.28). Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
