Lokken Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.73% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,705,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,837,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,187,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,266,000 after purchasing an additional 198,902 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1,815.7% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 94,782 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 43,693 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XLSR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 24,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,596. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $517.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.42.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

