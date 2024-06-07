Lokken Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,442 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,873,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,363,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,656,725 shares of company stock worth $559,670,202. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

