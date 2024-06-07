Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $561,000 Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.81. 124,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,525. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.34. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.